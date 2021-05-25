BJP stands with Marathas, but will not agitate for quota, says Chandrakant Patil

Quota issue is State's problem, not Centre’s or PM Modi's: Chandrakant Patil

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its intention to stand with the Maratha community over the quota issue, the party will not to take to the streets to agitate with their flags and symbols in order to avoid giving the matter a “political colour”, BJP State president Chandrakant Patil said on Monday.

Speaking in Pune, Mr. Patil, however, said individual BJP leaders and workers were free to join in the protest at their level. The Maratha quota issue, he said, was for the State government to solve and there was little the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could do about it.

Mr. Patil’s remarks were a pointed rebuff to the leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who have been exhorting the Central government and the Prime Minister to step in to resolve the thorny issue after the Supreme Court scrapped the Maratha quota law earlier this month.

Incidentally, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, too, had sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to draw his attention to the reservation issue without success.

“While it is Sambhajiraje’s belief that the PM’s intervention can help, I am of the opinion that this issue has more to do with the State than the Centre. After all, the Centre has maintained that the 102nd Constitutional Amendment does not prevent States from extending reservation to a backward community. Now, the onus is on the State government to prove that the Maratha community is backward and merits a quota,” Mr. Patil said.

While stating that the legal process following the apex court’s verdict would be a long-drawn one, Mr. Patil urged the MVA government to consider some alternative arrangements immediately, that would help provide for jobs and education for the Maratha youth.

“Our government [the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government] had set-up SARATHI for the welfare of the Maratha community youth and Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation. However, the present MVA government has done nothing to alleviate the problems of the community till the legal process is over,” he alleged.

Sambhajiraje to tour State

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who is a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji and an influential community leader, began his tour of the State. The MP said the purpose was to meet and interact with community leaders as well as with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other Opposition leaders to try and break the quota impasse.

“All parties must come together on this issue. While the community is in turmoil, I urge all Maratha activists to show restraint and not agitate, given the lethal threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Call for rally in Beed

Despite Mr. Patil’s stance that the BJP would desist from street agitations and Mr. Sambhajiraje’s appeals for restraint, Vinayak Mete, leader of Shiv Sangram — the BJP’s ally in the State — has called for a pro-quota rally in Beed district in Marathwadad on June 5.

“The protest rally will be held, though the police will not allow it. Its purpose will be to express the anger and outrage felt by the community members and to try and put pressure on the ruling government,” Mr. Mete said.