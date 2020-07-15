Other States

BJP municipal committee vice-president abducted in J&K

Barricades set up in Lal Chowk during lockdown in Srinagar, on July 13, 2020.

Barricades set up in Lal Chowk during lockdown in Srinagar, on July 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Mehrajudin Malla was kidnapped by unidentified men near his residence in Sopore on Wednesday morning

A municipal committee (MC) vice-president, affiliated to the BJP, was abducted by unidentified persons in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Wednesday.

An official identified him as Mehrajudin Malla, vice-president of the MC, Watergam, Sopore, in Baramulla.

Preliminary reports suggest that Mr. Malla was abducted on Wednesday morning by unidentified men near his residence in Sopore.

“We are investigating the matter,” a police official said.

The details about the incident are sketchy so far.

The police could not confirm immediately if the unknown men were carrying weapons or not. They are also investigating if a car was used in the abduction.

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in Sopore after the incident.

