Bihar | Nine awarded death sentence, four life imprisonment in Khajurbanni hooch tragedy

Nine persons were awarded the death sentence and four life imprisonments on Friday, after being held guilty by a local court in Gopalganj district in the Khajurbanni hooch tragedy in which as many as 19 people had died and six had lost their eye-sight.
The tragedy happened on August 16 2016 in Khajurbanni locality of Gopalganj town of Bihar - where new state Excise and Prohibition Act (2016) was enforced banning trade and consumption of liquor in April 2016.
The locality is inhabited mostly by Extremely Backward and Other Backward Class people.
As many as 14 persons were made accused in the case.
Six other persons who had consumed illegal liquor had lost their eye-sight in the incident.
The local court of Additional District Judge-2 of Gopalganj district held all 13 accused persons guilty in the case and awarded death sentence to nine of them and life imprisonment to four who are women.
The accused persons would approach the higher court against the judgment.
Earlier, 21 policemen were dismissed in connection with the hooch tragedy which had struck months after Bihar was declared a dry State.
The dismissed policemen included three sub-inspectors, five assistant sub-inspectors and 13 constables.
