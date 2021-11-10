Other States

Bengal minister attacked by mob

West Bengal minister Subrata Saha was on Wednesday evening attacked by a mob in Murshidabad district shortly after he met family members of an accident victim, a senior police officer said.

The Trinamool Congress leader, however, escaped unhurt.

The mob threw bricks at his vehicle and its window glass was damaged when the minister of state for food processing and horticulture was coming out of the house of the accident victim at Barua area.

"Police officers who were present there escorted him to safety. We have started an investigation into the matter," the IPS officer said.

It is not clear why he was targeted but a meeting of his party was going on in a nearby place and those present there attacked him, he said.


