Baghel returns to massive welcome in Raipur

Chattisgarh CM’s camp declares victory in power tussle with Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Raipur airport along with 46 MLAs and other Congress leaders to a grand welcome.

He was returning after meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday to resolve the ongoing power tussle between him and Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo. The Congress did not issue a conclusive statement weighing in either Mr. Baghel or Mr. Deo’s favour but the Baghel camp has declared victory. Mr. Deo meanwhile continues to maintain a studied silence.

Hundreds of his supporters, Congress workers and youth Congress functionaries were waiting at the airport for hours to receive Mr. Baghel amidst strong security arrangements. Many in the crowd waved the Congress flags and others held posters in support of Mr. Baghel, while chanting “Chhattisgarh ada hua hai, Baghel ke saath khada hua hai (Chhattisgarh is adamant on standing by Baghel).”

Despite clear instructions from the Congress central leadership, 55 MLAs landed in Delhi over the last two days to build pressure on the leadership. However, neither Mr. Gandhi nor party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal did not meet the legislators who were camping at the Congress headquarters in 24 Akbar Road.

On arrival, breaking the security cordon, Mr. Baghel waded into the crowd to shake hands with scores of workers.

Speaking to the media at the airport, the Chief Minister reiterated that Mr. Gandhi will be visiting Chhattisgarh next week to look at the development work undertaken by his government.

“He could not come to Chhattisgarh since the swearing in ceremony in 2018 because of the COVID pandemic. Now respecting the sentiments of our leaders and workers he has agreed to come next week. He will be going to Bastar and other parts of Chhattisgarh. He would meet every community,” Mr. Baghel said.