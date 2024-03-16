GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam secured more than ₹13,000-crore investments in last 14 months: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the State Cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019.

March 16, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma addresses the media, at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma addresses the media, at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

“Assam has secured investments to the tune of ₹13,364 crore with employment generation for more than 17,000 people in the last 14 months,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The investments have been committed through 21 proposals, approved by the State Cabinet, under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019.

“The IIPA was amended in 2023 to attract mega investments of ₹100 crore and more, with permanent jobs for 200 or more,” he said in a post on X on March 15. “While MoUs for 14 of these proposals were signed earlier, seven agreements were inked on Friday,” the Chief Minister of Assam said.

CAA will be fiasco in Assam, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

"In January 2023, we announced a policy to customise incentives for mega investors. Today, seven more firms committed to create 6,500 jobs through ₹2,000 crore of investment," Mr. Sarma said.

“In last 14 months, through this policy, Assam has secured investments of ₹13,364 crore and 17,700 jobs,” the Chief Minister said.

“Among the companies that have entered into MoUs so far are PepsiCo India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Limted, Maxim Infrastructure Private Limted and Topcem India LLP,” officials said.

