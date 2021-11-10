Assam construction worker shot in Manipur

Two attackers opened fire at the labourers who were sleeping in a temporary shed.

A construction worker from Assam Mohammad Riaz Islam, 25, was killed on Tuesday night when unknown persons opened fire at the sleeping labourers in Manipur. The labourers were engaged in the construction of a bridge at Laiphrakpam under the Wagoi police station in Imphal east district, police sources said.

The labourers were sleeping in the temporary shed when the attack took place at 11.30 p.m. Police said that there were two attackers and that they fled towards Lilong in Thoubal district. Some empty cartridges of 9 mm pistol were recovered. Islam was shot in the back and abdomen. As his condition became serious he was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal. However, hospital sources said that soon after admission he succumbed to the bullet injuries.

The police are launching combing operations to nab the assailants. No outlawed underground organisation has claimed responsibility so far.