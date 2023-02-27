ASI stumbles upon 1300-yr-old Buddhist Stupa at Khondalite stone mining site in Odisha

February 27, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stumbled up 1300-year-old Stupa right in the middle of mining site in Odisha’s Jajpur district from where Khondalite stones were supplied for beautification of surroundings of 12 th Century Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.

“We have managed to retrieve a Buddhist Stupa from Khandolite mining site at Parabhadi in Sukhuapada hamlet in Jajpur district. Another smaller Stupa has been completely destroyed due to mining at the site,” Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak, Superitending Archaeologist of ASI’s Puri circle.

Mr. Garanayak said the Stupa could be 4.5 metre height and initial assessment showed it could belong to era of 7 th to 8 th century period.

The archaeological asset was found at Parabhadi which is situated near Lalitagiri, a major Buddhist complex having large number of stupas, and monasteries. After discovery of Buddhist Stupa from mining site, the ASI intervened in the matter and asked Odisha government to stop mining through its Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). The mining has since stopped.

The newly discovered stupa was possibly disfigured in early period. The ASI would now first fully retrieve archaeological heritage, restore it to original form and undertake protection of the site.

“The State government must conduct heritage assessment of a site, particularly when it is situated near any place of archaeological, before giving permission for mining. The smaller Stupa, which is destroyed, cannot be restored,” said Mr. Garanayak.

Local people and Buddhist scholars had warned the State government of going in for mining in Sukhuapada hamlet as the site was part of Lalitgiri Buddhist site. Even local artisans expressed concerns that their livelihood would be hit with depletion of Khondalite stones at industrial scale.

“Those who approved the plan for carrying out quarrying at Sukhuapada should have applied their mind. Knowing well that many of massive Buddha statues were discovered from Sukhuapada and preserved in the museum inside Lalitgiri archaeological site, they should not have allowed big mining machines to be deployed there,” said Subhendu Bhuyan, member of Jajpur Cultural Council.

Khondalite stones were widely used in ancient temple complexes. The State Government had come up with an ambitious plan to spend ₹3208 crore under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme in three years to transform Puri into a world heritage city.

Khondalite stones are proposed to be used widely to maintain aesthetic value of some projects such as heritage security zone, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, Puri lake development project, Atharnala heritage project and Matha Development Initiative.

Sukhuapada was biggest of six Khondalite stone blocks reserved for OMC for carrying out renovation works at different temple complex redevelopment programme. While Khondalite mining is undertaken in 78.3 acres at Sukhuapada, other sites include Teligarh (27.5 acres) and Chandia (4 acres) and Gobindpur (20.3 acres) and Kurumpada Decorative Stone (1.67 acres) and Kundakundi Kunda Stone quarry (4.67 acres) in Khordha district.

With the ASI taking control of Sukhuapada site, the OMC may find it difficult to supply Khondalite stones for State government’s ambitious temple development programmes. It may trigger another round of confrontation between Centre and State government. Initially, violation of ASI guideline was a major controversy surrounding the redevelopment project in Puri.