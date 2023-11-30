HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ASI gets 10 more days from Varanasi court to submit Gyanvapi survey report 

 It is the sixth extension given by the court to the ASI to submit report 

November 30, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) team conduct scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Members of the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) team conduct scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Varanasi court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the Gyanvapi complex survey and submit its report. The court of district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha passed the order on the ASI’s petition filed on November 28 seeking three weeks’ time for submitting the survey report. “The court, after considering the facts, granted 10 days more time to the ASI to file the report. This court expects the ASI to positively file the report and will not seek further time,” the judge said, according to standing government counsel Amit Srivastava, who filed the plea on behalf of the ASI.  The next date of hearing is December 11. It is the sixth extension given by the court to the ASI to submit its report. 

The ASI started the survey on August 4 in the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi complex following court orders to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee raised objections over seeking more time repeatedly for completing the survey and its report, arguing that the ASI is seeking time to file the report again and again without any proper reason. In its petition, the ASI requested more time to assimilate information generated by the team and experts. 

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.