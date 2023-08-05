Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Leaders detained, offices sealed in Kashmir, say PDP, NC

August 05, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on August 5 accused the Lieutenant-Governor’s administration of “imposing restrictions and detaining leaders” on the fourth anniversary of the Centre’s decision to end J&K’s special constitutional position.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed about her house arrest. “I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs [Government of India] false claims about normalcy to the SC [Supreme Court] stands exposed by their actions driven by paranoia,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. “Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon’ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing,” she added.

A PDP leader said several party leaders, including youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra, spokesman Suhail Bukhari, secretary Abdul Hameed Kohshee, additional spokesperson Abdul Rouf Bhat, Arif Laigaro and Iqbal Tramboo were detained by the police.

The PDP had sought permission from the District Magistrate (DC), Srinagar, for a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar. “We were denied permission,” the PDP leader said. The PDP had invited all “like-minded people to join the rally”.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the administration sealed the party office in Srinagar. “True to form and in keeping with the clampdown on mainstream democratic activities organised by parties opposed to 5th Aug 2019, the JKNC office has been sealed by the police. No one is being allowed in or out of the office,” the NC said.

Mr. Dar said these steps betray the nervousness of the administration and render hollow their claims regarding great improvements in the last four years.

Sajad Lone, chairman of the J&K Peoples Conference, said August 5 was a sad day. “A sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. The process of disempowerment continues. And the belittling of institutions, individuals and the people of J&K continue. For those patting their own backs and believing in their own fiction — don’t mistake fear for consent,” Mr. Lone said.

Meanwhile, the security agencies consulted the shopkeepers in parts of the city and allegedly “disallowed any shutdown on the occasion” in Srinagar.

People living in peace: L-G Manoj Sinha

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said every citizen of J&K is living in peace now.

“Street protests, closure of schools, colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting and separatism have ended. Today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront,” the L-G said.

L-G Sinha said the biggest change is visible on the ground with “people living freely after so many decades”. “Pakistan-backed propaganda has failed on ground. Everyone is enjoying peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement even though this is a beginning,” the L-G said.