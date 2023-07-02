Arson threat against UCC in Nagaland

July 02, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A new organisation in Nagaland has threatened to burn down the official quarters of all the 60 legislators if the State Assembly succumbs to the Centre’s pressure and passes a bill in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Nagaland Transparency, Public Rights Advocacy and Direct-Action Organisation said enforcing the UCC would be a violation of the special constitutional rights given to the State and disrupt the unique customs and traditions of the Naga people.

The organisation said in a statement that its members would not hesitate to go to the extent of setting ablaze the official quarters of Nagaland’s MLAs if UCC gets the nod.

Recalling the BJP-led government’s attempt in 2022 to impose Hindi as the national language, Christian majority Nagaland’s Rising People’s Party opposed the move to implement the UCC because of the overarching ideology of homogeneity behind it. The party also said the UCC was in keeping with the push for “one nation, one religion, one language” by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In Meghalaya, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council representing the matrilineal Khasi community said it would write to the Law Commission of India against the move to impose the UCC.

“The UCC will affect local customs, laws and even the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,” the council’s president, Robertjune Kharjahrin said.

“The Constitution is for the people of India and not to please some political powers. If they have to implement UCC, it has to be first explained to every citizen of the country. People have to see what their representatives are implementing,” Agnes Kharshiing, the president of Civil Society Women’s Organisation told journalists in Shillong.

The opposition to the UCC has been the strongest in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland where Christians account for 74.59%, 86.97%, and 87.93% respectively according to the 2011 Census. The other northeastern States have preferred to go through the draft before reacting.

The northeast is one of the most culturally diverse regions in the world and is home to more than 220 ethnic communities. Many fear that the UCC would affect their customary laws protected by the Constitution.