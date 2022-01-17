Other States

Army denies operation inside Myanmar territory

In response to news story ‘Three killed in exchange of fire near International border’ published in The Hindu dated January 14, 2022, the Army on Monday denied that any such operation has taken place inside Myanmar territory.

The story stated that a camp of the Peoples’ Liberation Army, an insurgent group located in Myanmar territory, was attacked by Indian Special Forces.

“It is clarified that the reports are baseless and factually incorrect and Indian Army/ Assam Rifles were not involved in any such operations,” Wing Commander Mandeep Hooda, Defence PRO Kolkata said in a statement.


