Three killed in exchange of fire near the international border

They include two insurgents and one personnel of the Indian 21 Para commandos

Two insurgents and one personnel of the Indian 21 Para commandos were killed in an heavy exchange of fire at a camp of the People’s Liberation Army on January 13 morning. One AK-47 rifle issued to the slain personnel is reportedly missing. This is the first major offensive by the Indian army after the killing of five Assam Rifles personnel including a Colonel and his wife and son in an ambush on November 13 in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Based on sources local reports said on January 14 that the encounter took place from 4:30 am to 11 am on January 13 at Sinum village, about 10 km inside Myanmar from the international border. The village where the 252 battalion of the PLA is located is between boundary pillar Nos: 47 and 48.

Reports said that the PLA cadres were on a morning physical exercise when the personnel of 21 Para commandos raided the camp in a special operation. The dead PLA insurgents were identified as Leichil and Nongdamba. The remaining insurgents escaped after snatching the AK-47 rifle from the dead personnel.

Further operations are likely to be carried out.