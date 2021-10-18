Other States

Alert in Assam over threats from ISI, al-Qaeda

Twitter image of Assam Police.  

The Assam Police have sounded an alert over possible terror strikes by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfit al-Qaeda over alleged persecution of Muslims in the state.

A circular issued by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) on Saturday said the alert has been issued following reports received from the Special Branch of the State police.

The circular said the ISI is planning to target “individuals including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres and army areas in Assam and other places in India’.

There is also a “threat from global terror outfits to indulge in spectacular action by restoring to explosion of bombs/ IEDs in places of mass gathering/ mass transport/ religious places, etc’’.

Another input quoted in the circular said the al-Qaeda has called for “jihad in Assam and Kashmir”.

The circular further said the general secretariat of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has released a statement regarding the Dhalpur eviction drive in Assam’s Darrang district, which had claimed the lives of two persons.

Over 20 people were injured, including policemen, in the anti-encroachment drive against “illegal settlers” at Dhalpur in September.

In the statement released through Twitter, the OIC has condemned the ‘systematic persecution and violence ramped up against the Muslim community in Assam’.

Given the inputs, the state’s entire police machinery has been asked to take preventive and precautionary measures to thwart any evil design by ‘global terror outfits and fundamental/ radical elements’.

All ground sources and intelligence gathering machinery have been asked to be geared up in the districts.


Oct 18, 2021

