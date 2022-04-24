Akhilesh blames political pressure for death of woman SI in Amethi

Officer’s death by suicide due to harassment by ‘dominant caste’, says SP chief

Officials of the Kshatriya community to which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also belongs, are carrying out “injustice” in Uttar Pradesh, alleged Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday.

Mr. Yadav levelled the allegation after visiting the relatives of a woman sub-inspector Rashmi Yadav who was found hanging at her official quarters in Amethi on Friday. Police have termed the death as suicide due to depression over personal reasons.

Mr. Yadav questioned the circumstances under which Ms. Rashmi Yadav had to allegedly take her own life. Citing information from local sources, Mr. Yadav alleged that there was “political pressure” at the Mohanganj police station where the woman officer was posted.

“The government which would accuse others that work is going on as per caste, you can take a look at U.P. from one end to another — aren’t people from the CM’s caste posted there? Are people from the CM’s caste not meting out injustice,” Mr. Yadav asked.

He said the district police chief as well as the station officer belonged to the same Kshatriya community.

Later, in a tweet, Mr. Yadav raised the caste factor again, alleging that it was sad and condemnable the way in which a woman sub-inspector of a “backward caste” was compelled to commit suicide after harassment by police officers belonging to a “dominant caste.” The former U..P CM demanded that the courts take cognizance of the case, suspend those responsible and conduct a probe.

Amethi police said the post-mortem report found asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging as the reason for the death. Police said as per prima facie analysis of call details and call recording of the deceased in her phone prior to her death, the reason behind the incident appears to be depression caused to by incidents in her personal life.