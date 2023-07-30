HamberMenu
Airport employee in Goa arrested for bomb hoax call

The police control room received a call at around 4.45 p.m. on July 29 informing about the planting of a bomb ‘at airport’, North Goa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said

July 30, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - Panaji

PTI

A 22-year-old man working at the Manohar International Airport in Goa has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb at the airport, police said.

The police control room received a call at around 4.45 p.m. on July 29 informing about the planting of a bomb "at airport", North Goa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said.

Both the airports in the coastal State – the Manohar International Airport in Mopa area and the Dabolim Airport in Vasco – were put on alert. The bomb warning later turned out to be a hoax, he said.

The Mopa police traced the call to Kundan Kumar, who was working at the Manohar International Airport, the SP said.

Mr. Kumar, who hails from Bihar, confessed to making the call in an inebriated condition, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to public), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), he said.

The accused was arrested and further probe into the case was on, the official said.

