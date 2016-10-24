Militant killed in encounter in Kupwara

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Kashmir today.

Army personnel launched an anti-militancy operation in Lolab area of Kupwara district following information about presence of militants in the area, an army official said.

In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding one weapon was recovered from the scene of the gunbattle.

The operation was going on till reports last came in, he added.