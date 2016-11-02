Eateries opened inside Similipal National Park

Four eateries have been made operational inside the famous Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, in order to facilitate a problem-free visit for the tourists coming to the sanctuary.

The four eateries have been made functional recently inside the sanctuary area of Similipal National Park to cater to the demand of tourists, Ajit Kumar Satpathy, Deputy Director, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) said.

While welcoming the first batch of tourists on the occasion of reopening of the sanctuary after the monsoon season at the Pithabata entry point this morning, Mr Satpathy announced that the STR authorities had added more facilities inside several locations for the tourists. - PTI