3 held in Kashmir for ‘false social media posts’

The police warned locals “to abstain from posting any false content that was likely to draw strict action from the authorities.”

March 28, 2024 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
The J&K Police arrested three locals for creating “fake accounts” and “misleading locals” in the Kashmir valley. Representational image

The J&K Police arrested three locals for creating “fake accounts” and “misleading locals” in the Kashmir valley. Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

The J&K Police arrested three locals on Wednesday for creating “fake accounts” and “misleading locals” in the Kashmir valley.

A police spokesman said Sameer Ahmed Paray from Kanikoot area, was arrested for allegedly “uploading a false post on his fake Facebook account, Babar Azam.”

The accused, police said, uploaded a photo depicting arms and ammunition, with a claim that a local youth from Pulwama had joined the militancy. “He (the accused) has been circulating incriminating content on social media, disrupting public peace and tranquillity,” the police said.

The police warned locals “to abstain from posting any false content that was likely to draw strict action from the authorities.”

In a separate case, the police arrested two persons for “misuse of social media” from north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The police said the accused, Irfan Ahmad Bhat and a juvenile from Baramulla, were deceiving netizens online.

The accused were arrested after a local, Mehraj Ud Din Najar, complained that Irfan Ahmad Bhat, uploaded a “fake photograph to create an impression that he was ill” on his Facebook and mentioned his account number and phone number to collect money.

The police found that that the duo hatched a conspiracy to deceive people by creating two Facebook accounts in the name of Sameer Tigers, a slain militant, and Apna Sarkar. 

“Both the accused involved in the commission of crime have been apprehended and investigation is on,” the police said.

The police urged netizens “to verify any online appeals before donating”.

