2 civilians, 2 policemen killed in Sopore militants attack

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.

Two civilians and two policemen were killed as militants attacked a checkpoint in north Kashmir’s Sopore on June 12.

Preliminary reports suggested that the militants opened fire on a joint patrol of the police and the CRPF in Arampora area in the town.

“Two civilians and two policemen were killed in the attack,” an official said.

Another civilian in critical condition was shifted to a local hospital.

“Three injured policemen have also been admitted to hospital,” officials said.

Top police officials rushed to the site and the area has been cordoned off. “A search is on,” another official said.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said, “Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the deceased.”

A spokesman of the Peoples Conference, condemning the attack, called it a “dastardly and senseless act of violence”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family members and pray for swift recovery of the injured,” the spokesman said.