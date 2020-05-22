₹1000 crore allocated for immediate assistance to Amphan-hit West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a rehabilitation package of ₹1,000 crore for the cyclone Amphan-affected West Bengal on Wednesday.

“An advance assistance of ₹1,000 crore will be arranged by the government of India, so that the State government does not face any major hardship during these difficult time,” Mr. Modi said.

An elderly woman tries to salvage her house that collapsed during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Thursday. This photo provided by the Indian Red Cross Society shows a villager standing outside his damaged house after Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, hit the area in Bhadrak district of Odisha, India, on Thursday. An uprooted tree in the Nilhat House complex on the Dalhousie road in Kolkata on Thursday morning. Milkmen wade through a flooded road after Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Thursday. A tree fell during cyclone Amphan, in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning. An uprooted tree in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning. Locals clearing an uprooted tree from the Ranaghat-Krishnagar state highway road, in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan, near Taherpur in Nadia, West Bengal, on Thursday. An uprooted tree near Writers’ Building at Dalhousie area in Kolkata on Thursday morning.

“In addition ₹2 lakh will be given from Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of the deceased and to the injured,” he added.

The State government had announced a relief and rehabilitation package of ₹1000 crore on Thursday and a compensation package of ₹2.5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The Prime Minister said that the State government will conduct a detailed survey report on the extent of damage and losses. It is expected that following that report, a more extensive package will be announced.

“Meanwhile a central team will also conduct a survey in the State,” the Prime Minister said.

It is a “difficult fight” as the battle against Corona and the one against Amphan move to two different directions, Mr. Modi said after conducting aerial survey of the flood-hit region.

“To fight Corona, it is said stay at home, do not go out or maintain a distance of two yards, whereas in case of cyclone it is instructed that one needs to shift to a safe place, move out of your house. Two different types of fight West Bengal had to fight.

“However, under the leadership of Mamataji, the State government has given its full effort. The Central government has also stood by the State government and did what was required to be done all along,” Mr. Modi said.