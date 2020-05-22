Other States

₹1000 crore allocated for immediate assistance to Amphan-hit West Bengal: Modi

Remains of the day: A man walking through a waterlogged road in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI PTI

Prime Minister announces ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the seriously injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a rehabilitation package of ₹1,000 crore for the cyclone Amphan-affected West Bengal on Wednesday.

“An advance assistance of ₹1,000 crore will be arranged by the government of India, so that the State government does not face any major hardship during these difficult time,” Mr. Modi said.

 

“In addition ₹2 lakh will be given from Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of the deceased and to the injured,” he added.

The State government had announced a relief and rehabilitation package of ₹1000 crore on Thursday and a compensation package of ₹2.5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The Prime Minister said that the State government will conduct a detailed survey report on the extent of damage and losses. It is expected that following that report, a more extensive package will be announced.

“Meanwhile a central team will also conduct a survey in the State,” the Prime Minister said.

Watch | Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal and Odisha
 

It is a “difficult fight” as the battle against Corona and the one against Amphan move to two different directions, Mr. Modi said after conducting aerial survey of the flood-hit region.

“To fight Corona, it is said stay at home, do not go out or maintain a distance of two yards, whereas in case of cyclone it is instructed that one needs to shift to a safe place, move out of your house. Two different types of fight West Bengal had to fight.

“However, under the leadership of Mamataji, the State government has given its full effort. The Central government has also stood by the State government and did what was required to be done all along,” Mr. Modi said.

