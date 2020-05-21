Super cyclone Amphan leaves 45 lakh affected in Odisha

Super cyclone Amphan, which brushed past Odisha’s coast on Wednesday, has left about 45 lakh people affected in the State.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Thursday apprised Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guaba of damage. According to preliminary estimate, 44.80 lakh people residing in 89 blocks of the State were affected by incessant rain and strong winds.

Although roads have been immediately cleared by disaster response force personnel, the power infrastructure would take some time to return to normalcy. About 30 lakh power consumers have been affected.

The government sources said restoration of power was going on at a war-footing and supply to 80% of the areas is likely to resume by Thursday evening. The assessment of the impact of the cyclone on the agriculture sector was expected to be completed within two days.

Paddy fields inundated

Meanwhile, farmers in Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts are staring at an uncertain future as hundreds of acres of paddy fields were inundated by saline water.

Farmers found their fields unfit for the coming kharif crop as about two feet of saline water was standing on the land.

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan. A man walks down a street in Kolkata which was inundated with rain due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Amphan. Cyclone Amphan made landfall on the West Bengal Coast with wind speed of 110-120 kmph in Kolkata on Wednesday. A woman purchases vegetables in a heavy downpour due to the impact of the Super Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in Kolkata, Waves crash on the banks of the Ganga river in the backdrop of dark clouds covering the sky ahead of Cyclone Amphan's landfall in Kolkata on May 20. Villagers repair a bank that was destroyed by sea waves at Bakkhali due to the landing of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020. Policemen remove a damaged structure from a road as super cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, at Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha on May 20, 2020. The Kachuberia jetty collapses at Bakkhali due to the impact of Cyclone Amphan, near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on May 20, 2020. Policeman Muzaffar Mondal braves the downpour due to Cyclone Amphan and stands guard on the Kolkata's arterial Red Road to perform his duty.

“We have already completed tilling of the land and would have started sowing seeds in a week, just before the arrival of the monsoon. The saline ingression damaged the soil which is no longer fit for taking up paddy cultivation,” said Amulya Mandal from Chardia village under Chandbali area.

Mr. Mandal said saline water spilled over from creeks and entered the paddy land due to storm surge. “The sluice gates connecting creeks with Baitarani and Matei rivers were poorly maintained. As a result of which, saline water easily found its way to the crop land,” he said.

Similarly, 500 acres in Mahakalapada and Rajanagar tahsils were affected by saline water ingression. Hundreds of acres of Rabi crop, which was ready for harvesting, have been damaged in Balasore and Bhadrak districts.