As dissemination of information has become more challenging, risky and difficult in conflict areas like warfare, man-made and natural disasters and riots, the media should be self-restrained and truthful, free and fearless.
These were the observations of speakers at a seminar held on the occasion of the National Press Day. “The role of media in realisation of the benefits of democracy and good governance is well acknowledged. The media should be truthful, conscientious and fearless while working in conflict areas,” said Odisha’s Information & Public Relations Minister B K Arukha.
Prof. Amit Niyogi of Birla Global University in his keynote address on this year’s theme “Reporting from Conflict Areas: a Challenge to Media”, suggested a number of meaningful recommendations for the media people in such vulnerable situations.
Defining conflict areas as the situations of doubts and controversies on cultural, religious, political, social and economic issues, Prof Niyogi concluded on impartial and sincere role of the media in order to be the responsible partner in democracy and progress.
Surendra Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, S K Das, Director of I&PR Department also spoke in the programme in which successful students in college level debate competitions were awarded. - PTI
