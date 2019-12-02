National

Operating ratio of Railways worst in last 10 years: CAG

The Indian Railways’ operating ratio in 2017-18 was at 98.44%, the worst in the last 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday.

A measure of expenditure against revenue, the ratio shows how efficiently the railway is operating and how healthy its finances are.

An operating ratio of 98.44% means that the railways spent ₹98.44 to earn ₹100.

The national auditor said the railways would have ended up with a negative balance of ₹5,676.29 crore instead of a surplus of ₹1,665.61 crore but for the advance received from NTPC and IRCON.

