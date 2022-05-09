Only three persons present for Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary in Parliament

TMC expresses disappointment over the absence of MPs from the event

Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik , TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and others after paying floral tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his 161st birth anniversary, at Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi on May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

TMC expresses disappointment over the absence of MPs from the event

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expressed disappointment that majority of the Parliamentarians and the government ignored Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary. Only three persons- Minister of State Pratima Bhowmick, Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh and TMC MP Sukendu Sekhar Ray were present to pay their respects in central hall of Parliament.

Mr Ray said that many BJP Union Ministers tweeted out on May 7 on Rabindranath Tagore but no one bothered to come for Monday's ceremonial function.

"Rabindranath Tagore was born on 25th day of Vaishaka as per the Bengali calendar, it was 7th May in the year 1861. This year the Nobel Prize committee they paid rich tributes to Tagore for his contribution to literature. Possibly, inspired by the committee's resolution, some of the union ministers tweeted welcoming the resolution. But unfortunately, today on his birth anniversary, only three persons were present. No other member from any political party was present, this is shocking and painful," Mr Ray said.