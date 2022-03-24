Only six out of 20 States favour re-categorisation of sub-castes: Government

PM Modi to take a call on convening an all-party meet on the issue

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said these six States are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana and Punjab.

PM Modi to take a call on convening an all-party meet on the issue

Only six of the 20 States that have responded to the recommendation of re-categorisation of sub-castes have favoured this sub-categorisation, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister was asked whether the government has any proposal to provide reservation within reservation to Madiga and Relli communities in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and is sub-judice.

To a suggestion on whether the government would convene an all-party meet on the issue, as demanded by the BJP a few years ago, he said this is a call that would be taken by the Prime Minister.

"So far 20 States and Union Territories have responded. 14 states have not favoured this sub-categorisation. But six States, including the States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana and Punjab are in favour of sub-categorisation," the minister said.

In his written reply, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said, "The issue of sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes is presently sub-judice in the Supreme Court."