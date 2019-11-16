Only Mumbai meets drinking water quality standards

Mumbai is the only city whose tap water meets the piped drinking water quality standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards, according to a study of 21 capital cities released on Saturday.

Delhi has the most unsafe tap water, with all samples failing on several parameters. The national capital is one of the 13 cities where all samples have failed to meet the BIS norms.

Under its flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre aims to provide piped water to all households by 2024.

The study, conducted by BIS for the Union Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry, tested 10 samples in each city to see if they met the Indian Standard 10500:2012 (Specification for Drinking Water). So far, samples have undergone organoleptic, physical, bacteriological and chemical tests for toxic substances. In the next phase, they will also undergo virological and biological tests for major disease carriers. (The Delhi samples, which have already undergone this testing, came out clean in these two tests.)

The Centre also plans to include capitals of the northeastern States and smart cities under the testing regime by January 15, 2020, while all district headquarters are expected to be tested by August 15, 2020.