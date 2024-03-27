Only AAP can decide who should be its leader: Congress on Arvind Kejriwal continuing as Chief Minister despite arrest

March 27, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday said only the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can decide who should be the leader of its legislative party in response to a question whether or not, Arvind Kejriwal should continue as the Delhi Chief Minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Who should be the leader of a legislative party is decided by the MLAs of that party. No matter what an individual thinks, it is up to the party to decide. Whatever AAP decides, it is their decision,” Congress spokesperson Sandeep Dikshit told reporters, in response to a question on the Congress party’s view on Mr Kejriwal’s continuance as the Chief Minister.

Replying to another question on Mr Kejriwal issuing official orders from prison and the BJP calling thse orders as “fake”, Mr. Dikshit said the BJP’s assertion reiterates their [Congress] claim that the ED function as a wing of the ruling party.

“Just as whatever I speak from the podium will be taken as the view of the Congress, whatever the BJP is saying is being seen as the statement of the ED. If the ED is reporting to the BJP, then the central agency can show them what papers or documents are there or not there,” he said.

“On March 31 [the day of the Opposition rally to protest Mr Kejriwal’s arrest], we will use the statements of the BJP about what the ED does or doesn’t do is known to the BJP first,” he added.