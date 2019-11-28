National

Onions worth ₹25,000 stolen from shop in Gujarat

Onion prices in retail markets at major cities of Gujarat are fluctuating between ₹90 to ₹100.

Prices for the vegetable have been on the rise for the last month due to disruption of supply from flood-affected States like Maharashtra

At a time when onion prices have skyrocketed to ₹100 per kg, the staple caught the attention of thieves here who stole 250 kg of the bulb, worth ₹25,000 in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat’s Surat city in the early hours of the day, an employee of the shop said. “As per our daily routine, we kept five sacks of onions, each weighing 50 kg, outside the shop on Wednesday night. However, for the first time, someone stole those onions worth ₹25,000,” said Amit Kanojia, an employee of the vegetable vendor.

The rise in onion prices may have triggered the theft, he said, adding that the shop vendor has not yet registered an FIR with the police. Onion prices in retail markets at major cities of Gujarat are fluctuating between ₹90 to ₹100.

The prices have been on the rise for the last month due to supply disruption from flood-affected States like Maharashtra. There has been a steep increase in prices in the last few days due to heavy rains in the key onion-producing States.

