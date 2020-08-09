One terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

One terrorist was killed and two others were seriously injured as an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled, the Army said on Sunday.
The infiltration bid was scuttled in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday when the alert troops noticed a group of terrorists attempting to sneak into this side from across the LoC and immediately engaged them, Jammu-based PRO (defence) Lt Col Devender Anand said.
He said the gunfight resulted in on-the-spot killing of one terrorist and serious injuries to two others.
“Subsequent search in the area showed that the dead body of the terrorist had been dragged away from the incident site. However, one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 magazines and some eatables were recovered from the site,” the spokesman said.
He said Pakistan markings on the eatables and a few other items clearly indicated the complicity of Pakistan in sponsoring terror activities in J&K.
“Security forces are maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid along the LoC to foil any nefarious designs by Pakistan,” Lt Col Anand said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath