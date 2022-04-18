RPF jawan killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack
Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora from close range, say police
One Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was killed and another injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday.
Also Read
A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon the RPF personnel at Kakapora, Pulwama. “Two RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital, where one RPF personnel died,” the police said.
The area was cordoned off. Officials said the personnel were attacked from a close range near a shop. The two were off duty when they were targeted.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.