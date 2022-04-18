National

RPF jawan killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

One Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was killed and another injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday.

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon the RPF personnel at Kakapora, Pulwama. “Two RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital, where one RPF personnel died,” the police said.

The area was cordoned off. Officials said the personnel were attacked from a close range near a shop. The two were off duty when they were targeted.


