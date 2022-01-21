One more arrested in ‘Bulli Bai’ app case

Neeraj Singh was held in Odisha

The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested another accused in the case linked to the offensive app ‘Bulli Bai’.

An MBA graduate, Neeraj Singh, 28, was arrested from Odisha by the Mumbai police cyber cell. Other accused, Neeraj Bishnoi, alleged to be the main conspirator in the case, and Aumkareshwar Thakur, were remanded in police custody till January 27. Mr. Thakur is alleged to be an accused in the Sulli Deals, a similar app that posted pictures of Muslim women.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Magistrate Komalsing Rathod on Thursday rejected the bail applications filed by three students accused in the case — Vishal Jha, 21, Mayank Rawat, 21, and Shweta Singh, 19. The court held that the accused cannot be granted bail due to the seriousness of the offences and the investigation is at a primary stage and there is a possibility of their tampering with evidence.

While Mr. Jha is an engineering student from Bengaluru, Mr. Rawat and Ms. Singh are from Uttarakhand. The Mumbai police had opposed their bail pleas on the ground that they had intentionally used Sikh names on their Twitter to create enmity between Sikhs and Muslims. The police had also contended that the three accused were in touch with others in the Sulli Deals case.

On January 1, 2022, the cyber police station of the West Region had registered an FIR against relevant Twitter handles and the developer of ‘Bulli Bai’.