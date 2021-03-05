One Indian killed, two missing in Nepal police firing

An Indian citizen who was among three persons who had gone to Nepal was killed after allegedly being shot by the Nepal police, a police officer in Uttar Pradesh said. The other two are still missing.
Three Indians had crossed over to the Nepal side where they had a confrontation with the Nepal armed force on some matter, said police in Pilibhit district of UP which has a border with the Himalayan nation.
The three belonged to Hajaara area of Pilibhit.
Jai Prakash SP Pilibhit said following the confrontation, a person died after firing my Nepal police. One of the other two managed to cross over to the Indian side and efforts were on to find him and question him, said the SP.
There was no information yet about the third person.
There was no law and order problem at the border and the UP police was in touch with the Nepal police, said Mr. Prakash.
