Mr. Jaishankar said India is on the” side of peace”, and repeated PM Modi’s words that “this is not the time for war”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow on November 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on November 8, 2022 held talks in Moscow covering a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests.

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mr. Jaishankar said India is on the” side of peace”, and repeated PM Modi’s words that “this is not the time for war”. He said on behalf of global south, India counsels a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

After their talks, Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Lavrov both remarked on the major growth in bilateral trade and oil purchases and talked about regional connectivity through Iran. Mr. Jaishankar said there is a “natural convergence” in Indian and Russian interests.

The External Affairs Minister arrived in Moscow on November 7, 2022 evening.

Ahead of his talks with Mr. Lavrov, Mr. Jaishankar said: “India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had an exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship.”

This is the fifth time the two Ministers have met this year.

Mr. Jaishankar said, “There are more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity.”

During the meeting, Mr. Jaishankar said “There have been strong and continuing contacts between our governments at various levels.”

The External Affairs Minister said, “Our meeting is devoted to assessing our ties; exchanging perspectives on global situation and what it means to our respective interests.”

Mr. Jaishankar added, “Where bilateral ties are concerned, our objective is to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial and long-term engagement.”

The Union Minister said “COVID, trade difficulties have taken a toll on global economy; we are now seeing consequences of Ukraine conflict on top of that.”.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Mr. Zelenskyy on October 4, Mr. Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

At a bilateral meeting with Mr. Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Mr. Modi told him that "today's era is not of war".

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.