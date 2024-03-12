GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti term CAA rules notification ‘bid to target Muslims’

This is the saffron party’s attempt to sway voters on the ground of hate ahead of the elections, they charge

March 12, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
File photo shows former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

File photo shows former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

J&K’s former Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, on March 12 termed the move to notify rules for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) “a bid to target Muslims” and “sway voters on hate-politics”.

“The Parliament passed the CAA in December 2019. Notifying rules ahead of the Lok Sabha polls speaks volumes about BJP’s intention towards Muslims living in the country. It’s a religious card ahead to meet nefarious designs,” National Conference vice president Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah accused the BJP of selectively targeting Muslims in the CAA. “It’s BJP’s age-old tactic. The BJP was aiming for 400 seats but the situation has made them realise that they will face the wrath of people. This forced the BJP to notify CAA. This is the BJP’s Ramzan gift to Muslims of the country,” Mr. Abdullah said.

PDP president Mufti also condemned the government’s move. “Seventy-seven years after Partition, BJP is still wedded to the concept of two nation theory of Hindu Mahasabha. To further their agenda, they have thus implemented CAA to create another partition among our people,” she said.

Ms. Mufti said this sudden urgency in its implementation, despite the case being pending in the Supreme Court is “a desperate attempt to divert attention from its all-round failures and engage people in hate politics”.

“I appeal to all communities, especially Muslims not to walk into their trap,” she said.

