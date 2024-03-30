V.K. Pandian, close aide of Odisha CM, gets protection of 74 security personnel: RTI activists

March 30, 2024 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Soochana Adhikar Abhijan (OSAA), a forum for State’s RTI activists, on Friday, said 74 police personnel were deployed for the protection of V.K. Pandian, a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives).

“The unprecedented allocation of security personnel to protect Mr. Pandian, a man with Cabinet Minister status in the Biju Janata Dal government, was unheard of. Typically, the level of security accorded to individuals is determined by perceived threats. However, the State government has remained notably reticent regarding the rationale behind this decision,” said Pradip Pradhan, convenor of OSAA, addressing a press conference here.

RTI activist Prakash Chandra Dash said that the Reserve Inspector of Police, Bhubaneswar, replying to his RTI application, revealed that two armed sub-inspectors, 11 havildars, 53 constables, four women constables and a protection vehicle were deployed for Mr. Pandian’s security.

“The State government spends ₹3 crore annually for the security detail of the 5T Chairperson. It is imperative for the government to clarify whether this security provision is aimed at addressing potential threats or enhancing the individual’s influential image,” Mr. Dash said.

“It’s hard to comprehend why Mr. Pandian would require 74 security personnel, especially considering that each Minister is allotted two and MLAs receive one each. The State government had not disclosed information about security provided to him when he was private secretary of Odisha CM,” he pointed out.

In response to another RTI query, the Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack said Mr. Patnaik received security from 268 personnel deployed in three shifts around his residence. As many as 55 personnel are deployed round the clock for a Z Plus security-protected person. Mr. Pradhan said the security being provided to Mr. Patnaik and Mr. Pandian raised eyebrows.

The OSAA suggested that a fresh threat assessment be conducted for Mr. Pandian and be reduced to de-burden the State exchequer.