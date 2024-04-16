GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha faces scorching heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius

According to IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, 18 places in Odisha reported temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius

April 16, 2024 07:16 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
School students use umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun, in Bhubaneswar on April 15.

School students use umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun, in Bhubaneswar on April 15. | Photo Credit: ANI

Odisha experienced scorching temperatures on Monday with Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district recording 41.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, 18 places in the State reported temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Explained | More heat-wave days than usual for most of India this summer, IMD says

While Baripada was the hottest, Bhubaneswar, Chandbali, and Nuapada also faced sweltering heat, each reaching 41.2 degrees Celsius, weathermen said.

Other regions, including Jagatsinghpur, Paralakhemundi, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, also experienced temperatures ranging between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The IMD predicted that due to prevailing northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the day temperature would cross 40 degrees Celsius at many places during the next four days.

The temperature would be around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha while it would be between 39 to 42 degrees Celsius in the interior pockets, it added.

Tourism in the time of heatwave

Moreover, night temperatures are anticipated to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in several areas over the next three days.

In light of the heatwave conditions, the IMD has issued a Yellow Warning for Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal districts for April 16.

Hot and humid weather conditions would prevail at some places over the districts of Puri, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur during the day, it said.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has directed collectors to enforce a ban on outdoor activities for labourers and workers during peak hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to mitigate heat-related risks. Any non-compliance with these directives will result in strict action in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said.

