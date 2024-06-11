GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Mohan Majhi is the new Chief Minister of Odisha

The BJP MLAs — Pravati Parida and K.V. Singh Deo — are two new Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha

Updated - June 11, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Satyasundar Barik
Mohan Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar, is the new Chief Minister of Odisha.

Mohan Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar, is the new Chief Minister of Odisha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a week of intense speculation surrounding BJP’s first Chief Ministerial pick for Odisha, the party on June 11 officially named Mohan Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar, to be the new Chief Minister of the State.

The BJP MLAs — Pravati Parida and K.V. Singh Deo — are two new Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP secured 78 seats, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got 51 seats. The Congress improved its tally from nine seats in 2019 to 14 this year. The Communist Party of India won one seat, and three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

During his campaign, Narendra Modi had said the new Chief Minister should be a native of Odisha and an Odia speaker.

BJD’s pressing concerns of staying relevant in Odisha politics

Given the BJP’s selection of Chief Ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, political pundits have shown reluctance to hazard a guess. Several names are, however, doing the rounds in political circles and on social media.

It was earlier speculated that among newly elected MLAs, Mohan Charan Majhi, who was chief whip of the BJP legislative party and also a tribal face, could be considered for the post.

