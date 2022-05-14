  • Andhra Pradesh: 29 per cent
  • Assam: 27 per cent
  • Bihar: 33 per cent
  • Chhattisgarh: 14 per cent
  • Delhi: 27 per cent
  • Goa: 27 per cent
  • Gujarat: 27 per cent
  • Haryana: 10 per cent in (Class 1 &2 govt jobs), 27 per cent (Class 3 & 4 govt jobs)
  • Himachal Pradesh: 12 per cent (Class 1 &2), 18 per cent (Class 3 &4)
  • J&K: 25 per cent
  • Jharkhand: 14 per cent
  • Karnataka: 32 per cent
  • Kerala: 40 per cent
  • Madhya Pradesh: 14 per cent
  • Maharashtra: 19 per cent
  • Manipur: 17 per cent
  • Odisha: 27 per cent
  • Punjab: 12 per cent in direct recruitment, 5 per cent in educational institutions
  • Rajasthan: 21 per cent
  • Sikkim: 21 per cent
  • Tamil Nadu: 50 per cent
  • Uttar Pradesh: 27 per cent
  • Uttarakhand: 14 per cent
  • West Bengal: 17 per cent
  • Andaman & Nicobar: 38 per cent
  • Chandigarh: 27 per cent
  • Daman & Diu: 27 per cent
  • Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 5 per cent
  • Puducherry: 13 per cent