OBC Commission’s tenure extended by 6 months

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of the OBC Commission by six months, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

He said the panel was tasked to make various recommendations related to Other Backward Classes, but its work was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Among other things, the panel was also mandated to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within the Other Backward Classes.

Now its tenure has been extended till January 31, 2021.

