NPP seeks domicile law for J&K

The National Panthers Party (NPP) on Sunday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the enactment of a domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir to protect the interests of poor farmers and landowners, besides the educated unemployed youth. The demand was made in a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and submitted by NPP chairman and former Minister Harsh Dev Singh at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi, a party release said here.

“A domicile law needs to be enacted so that outsiders could be barred from participating in selections for government jobs and from buying land and other properties of poor through distress sales,” the NPP said.