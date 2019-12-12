Noted Urdu journalist Shireen Dalvi returns award in protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Noted Urdu journalist Shireen Dalvi has returned an award she had received to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11.
“I am not against citizenship for refugees, but I don’t understand why one community has been excluded,” said Ms. Dalvi, who is currently a freelance journalist, translator and writer.
Ms. Dalvi was awarded the 2011 Special Prize by the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi. She was the editor of Mumbai edition of the Urdu daily ‘Avadhnama’.
Urdu was an Indian language with its roots in the country, said Ms. Dalvi. “You can divide a country, but you can’t divide a language. This is not a language of just one community,” she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.