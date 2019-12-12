Noted Urdu journalist Shireen Dalvi returns award in protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill

Noted Urdu journalist Shireen Dalvi has returned an award she had received to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 11.

“I am not against citizenship for refugees, but I don’t understand why one community has been excluded,” said Ms. Dalvi, who is currently a freelance journalist, translator and writer.

Ms. Dalvi was awarded the 2011 Special Prize by the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi. She was the editor of Mumbai edition of the Urdu daily ‘Avadhnama’.

Urdu was an Indian language with its roots in the country, said Ms. Dalvi. “You can divide a country, but you can’t divide a language. This is not a language of just one community,” she added.