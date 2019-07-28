Not intimidated by CBI summons: Derek O’Brien

Derek O’Brien, Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha member, said here on Saturday that he was not intimidated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons to him and will meet the officers of the agency after the Parliament session ends on August 7.

“In February too, I had agreed to appear before the CBI after the session of Parliament, but the CBI chose not to call me. This time too, I am ready to meet them,” he said in a statement.

Mr. O’Brien said that after February, he had not received any intimation from the CBI. “Now, during this Parliament session, I was served a notice asking to appear before the CBI on August 1. I have sent a letter stating that I would meet [them] after this Parliament session is over on August 7,” he said.

The CBI summoned him in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam.

The matter relates to proceeds from the sale of paintings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which were allegedly pumped into Jaago Bangla, which is the mouthpiece of the Trinamool.

Mr. O’Brien is the publisher of the Bengali publication.

“ After summoning the all India general secretary of Trinamool a few months ago, CBI has summoned the publisher of its its official newspaper,” he said. Mr O Brien, chairman of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary party Mr O’ Brien said that he was served notice at 2 Pm on July 25.

“Discussion on Trinamool’s Motion in Rajya Sabha, opposing government amendments to the RTI act, started in Parliament at 2 pm on July 25,” he said trying to link the summons issued to him with his party’s opposition to the policies of the Centre.