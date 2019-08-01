National

Normal monsoon likely in August, September: IMD

A flooded Vadodara road.

A flooded Vadodara road.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Monsoon is expected to be normal in August and September, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday in its forecast for the second half of the four-month rainfall season.

Quantitatively, the rainfall across the country as a whole during the two-month period is likely to be 100% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 8%.

The rainfall in August is likely to be 99% of the LPA with an error margin of plus or minus 9 per cent.

“The probabilistic forecast suggests that the rainfall across the country as a whole during second half of Southwest Monsoon season is most likely to be normal (94-106% of LPA) with a probability of 45%,” the IMD said.

Comments
