No toilet facility at 3.62 lakh anganwadi centres, Smriti Irani tells LS

As many as 3.62 lakh anganwadi centres across the country have no toilet facility while 1.59 lakh have no drinking water supply, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.
Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Irani said there are a total of 13,77,595 operational anganwadi centres in the country.
“A total number of 3,62,940 AWCs do not have toilets facilities and 1,59,568 AWCs do not have drinking water facilities,” she said.
Out of a total 1.87 anganwadi centres in Uttar Pradesh, nearly one-third of them (53,089) have no toilet facility, according to the data given by the minister.
