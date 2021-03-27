National

No rigid standard for acceptance or rejection of dying declaration, says Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The Supreme Court has said that there can be “no rigid standard or yardstick” for acceptance or rejection of dying declaration, which alone can form the basis for conviction if it has been made voluntarily and inspires confidence.

The apex court observed that if there are contradictions that create doubts about the truthfulness and credibility of the dying declaration then the benefit of doubt shall have to be given to the accused.

A bench comprising justices Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari stated this in its judgement while dismissing an appeal challenging the August 2011 verdict of the Delhi High Court which upheld a trial court order acquitting two persons accused of subjecting a woman to cruelty and murdering her.

“A dying declaration is admissible in evidence under section 32 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. It alone can also form the basis for conviction if it has been made voluntarily and inspires confidence,” the top court said in its March 25 verdict.

“If there are contradictions, variations, creating doubts about its truthfulness, affecting its veracity and credibility, or if the dying declaration is suspect, or the accused is able to create a doubt not only with regard to the dying declaration but also with regard to the nature and manner of death, the benefit of doubt shall have to be given to the accused,” it said.

The bench further said, “Therefore, much shall depend on the facts of a case. There can be no rigid standard or yardstick for acceptance or rejection of a dying declaration.” The plea in the apex court was filed by a man who had challenged the acquittal of his deceased sister’s husband and sister-in-law in a case lodged in 1991.

The woman had suffered 95% burn injuries in her matrimonial home on September 17, 1991, and succumbed in a hospital the next day.

The petitioner’s lawyer had argued that the accused were wrongly given the benefit of doubt by the high court that the deceased had committed suicide.

The apex court noted that the accused had taken the defence that the deceased suspected a promiscuous relationship between them and was also frustrated by her inability to conceive and, therefore, committed suicide by setting herself afire.

“In the facts and circumstances of the present case, considering that the statements of the deceased have vacillated, there is no evidence about the fitness of mind of the deceased to make the dying declaration including the presence of the doctor, the veracity and truthfulness of the dying declaration remains suspect,” the bench said.

“It would not be safe to simply reject the probable defence of suicide, to reverse the acquittal and convict the respondents,” it said, adding, “The appeal is, therefore, dismissed”.

Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Six States reporting surge in daily cases; account for 79.57% of new infections, says Govt

‘India has become stronger post COVID-19 pandemic’

Rajasthan government to roll out health insurance coverage scheme on May 1, registration starts from April 1

Coronavirus | Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September 2021: Adar Poonawalla

TN Assembly polls | Smriti Irani challenges Kamal Haasan to a debate with BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan

TN Assembly polls | Kanniyakumari Container Transhipment Terminal will not be allowed, CM says

Kerala Assembly polls | LDF and UDF are synonyms of corruption: J.P. Nadda

President Ram Nath Kovind shifted to AIIMS for further treatment

West Bengal elections | Voting begins in first phase amid allegations of malpractices

UDF doing hangman’s job against KIIFB, alleges Chief Minister Vijayan

Court acquits six accused of promoting religious enmity during Muzaffarnagar riots

India sends 2,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UNPKF

We have supplied more vaccines globally than having vaccinated our own people: India tells United Nations

PM Modi visits mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, offers prayer at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Karnataka CD scandal | In new video, victim says she continues to face threats from Jarikholi

Active COVID-19 cases cross 11,000 in Tamil Nadu

JICA extends ₹3,717 crore loan for developing Metro Phase 2 in Bengaluru

No compromise on Rayalaseema LI scheme: KCR

Vote in record numbers in Assam, West Bengal: PM Modi

Morning Digest: Heavy security for today’s Phase I polling in West Bengal and Assam; In Bangladesh, Modi calls for joint fight against terror, and more
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 3:43:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-rigid-standard-for-acceptance-or-rejection-of-dying-declaration-says-supreme-court/article34176669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY