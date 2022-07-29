No provision in rules or proposal to include menstrual leave: Smriti Irani

Special Correspondent July 29, 2022 17:49 IST

In reply to the question raised by the Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development said no proposal was being examined to include menstrual leave in the rules.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani arrives at Parliament House on July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has said the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, applicable to Central government employees, do not have provisions for menstrual leave, and currently there is no proposal being examined to include such leave in the rules. In a written reply to a question from Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar on the provisions for menstrual leave, the Union Minister said various types of leave were available to women government employees under these rules, such as earned leave, half-pay leave, extraordinary leave, child care leave, commuted leave, maternity leave, leave on medical certificate and leave not due. On access to sanitary napkins and medicines for women employees of public offices, she said the Department of Pharmaceuticals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, implemented the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna, a step towards ensuring health security of women. Under the project, over 8,700 Jan Aushadhi Kendras were set up across the country, that provided oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins at ₹1 per pad.



