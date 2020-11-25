No precipitate step on women officers: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the Centre not to take any “precipitate” action against women officers found ineligible for permanent commission.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Centre to file details and reasons for not finding some of the 615 women Army officers fit for permanent commission (PC).

The court heard an urgent application debunking the defence establishment's announcement that 422 of the 615 women officers screened were found “fit” for a permanent commission.

The application filed by several women officers led by Lt. Col. Ashu Yadav claimed that the announcement was more optics than substance.