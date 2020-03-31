National

No plans to extend lockdown: says Cabinet Secretary

The three-week lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba denied that the Centre had plans to extend the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to stall the spread of COVID-19.

“There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” a tweet from the official Press Information Bureau (PIB) handle said on Monday.

In response to a question on the Cabinet Secretary’s denial, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said he had no comments to offer.

