No plan to regulate AI, IT Ministry tells Parliament

April 05, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The government on April 5 said that it was not planning to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. “To address the ethical concerns and potential risks associated with AI, various central and state government departments and agencies have commenced efforts to standardize responsible AI development, use and promote the adoption of best practices,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“However, the government is not considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence in the country,” the Ministry added.

It was replying to a query raised by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Shyam Singh Yadav. While the government said it was not considering an AI regulation, it agreed that there were “ethical concerns and risks due to issues such as bias and discrimination in decision-making, privacy violations, lack of transparency in AI systems, and questions about responsibility for harm caused by it.”

Defence sources said on condition of anonymity that there is no equipment held with Indian Army which can monitor end point communication like smartphones. The Signal Intelligence Directorate is a tri-agency wing of the Defence Intelligence Agency.